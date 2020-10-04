Comparing Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Exactus (NASDAQ:EXDI)

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyanotech and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech $31.90 million 0.48 $390,000.00 N/A N/A Exactus $350,000.00 10.56 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Cyanotech has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Cyanotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Cyanotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyanotech and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyanotech and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech 2.11% 4.20% 2.04% Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69%

Summary

Cyanotech beats Exactus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, as well as directly to consumers; and in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

