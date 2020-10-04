Comparing FSD Pharma (HUGE) & The Competition

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FSD Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma -16,936.73% -102.69% -88.68% FSD Pharma Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma’s peers have a beta of 2.57, meaning that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FSD Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 FSD Pharma Competitors 135 359 403 14 2.32

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 117.86%. Given FSD Pharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FSD Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FSD Pharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 -$39.20 million -0.45 FSD Pharma Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.20

FSD Pharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FSD Pharma peers beat FSD Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

