Comparing iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) & Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ)

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get iCo Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for iCo Therapeutics and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A -395.98% -166.98% Extraction Oil & Gas -39.28% N/A -12.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Extraction Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.46 million N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $69.76 million 0.11 -$31.50 million ($2.96) -0.15

iCo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats iCo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

VIVUS, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol. It also provides PANCREAZE to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer or other conditions; and STENDRA/SPEDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company is developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating various diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and bariatric surgery; and VI-0106 that has completed Phase IIa study to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Menarini Group; Sanofi; Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Selten Pharma, Inc.; and Alvogen Malta Operations (ROW) Ltd. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California. On July 7, 2020, VIVUS, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.