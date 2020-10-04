Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CODI. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.76. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $101,881.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 45.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 33.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

