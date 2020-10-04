Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) vs. Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Critical Review

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Casper Sleep and Compass Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67 Compass Diversified 0 0 3 0 3.00

Casper Sleep currently has a consensus target price of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 69.89%. Compass Diversified has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Compass Diversified.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casper Sleep and Compass Diversified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.63 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.78 Compass Diversified $1.45 billion 0.86 $301.86 million $1.73 11.07

Compass Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Diversified, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Casper Sleep and Compass Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A Compass Diversified -4.52% 10.53% 4.45%

Summary

Compass Diversified beats Casper Sleep on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $4 million and $700 million in companies with cash flows between $10 million and $450 million, enterprise values between $100 million and $500 million, and an EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority, and minority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Group Management LLC is the external manager of the Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and manages day-to-day business and operations of firm. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.