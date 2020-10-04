COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMPGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

