COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

