Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,546 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,734. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

