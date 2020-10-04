CONMED (CNMD) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

CONMED (NYSE: CNMD) is one of 59 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CONMED to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CONMED has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s peers have a beta of 21.44, indicating that their average stock price is 2,044% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONMED and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $955.10 million $28.62 million 29.95 CONMED Competitors $1.01 billion $120.03 million 23.53

CONMED’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CONMED pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 39.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CONMED and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 337 993 1688 86 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 9.29%. Given CONMED’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 0.05% 8.31% 3.31% CONMED Competitors -464.38% -97.56% -13.37%

Summary

CONMED peers beat CONMED on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

