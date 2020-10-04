Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Tops $0.0046

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $54,295.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01527999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00168680 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

