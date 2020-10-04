Contrasting Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) & Meet Group (OTCMKTS:MEET)

Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) and Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Meet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Meet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Balincan USA and Meet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A Meet Group 6.20% 18.39% 13.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Balincan USA and Meet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meet Group $211.70 million 2.16 $11.33 million $0.36 17.47

Meet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Balincan USA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Balincan USA and Meet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Meet Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Meet Group has a consensus price target of $6.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Meet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meet Group is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Risk and Volatility

Balincan USA has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meet Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meet Group beats Balincan USA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Balincan USA Company Profile

Balincan USA, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp. and changed its name to Balincan USA, Inc. in August 2015 to reflect its ongoing business operations. Balincan USA, Inc. is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, Android, iPad, and other tablets in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, lovoo.com, and growlrapp.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various placements. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

