Contrasting BRP Group (BRP) and Its Peers

BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) is one of 25 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BRP Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group N/A N/A N/A BRP Group Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BRP Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group Competitors 296 916 1014 72 2.38

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 10.26%. Given BRP Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million -$8.65 million 133.65 BRP Group Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 39.65

BRP Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. BRP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BRP Group peers beat BRP Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

