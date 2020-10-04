Contrasting Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) & Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (OTCMKTS:TLK)

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 0 0 2.00 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.49 billion 1.89 $1.37 billion N/A N/A Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.17

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 15.51% 17.42% 8.74% Frontier Communications -11.39% -0.12% -0.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn beats Frontier Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

