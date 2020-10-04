Contrasting TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $288.43 million 1.09 $41.28 million $1.65 6.75 TowneBank $673.41 million 1.86 $138.78 million $1.93 8.92

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 14.08% 7.31% 0.58% TowneBank 19.47% 8.11% 1.09%

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Flushing Financial pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flushing Financial and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 TowneBank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.71%. TowneBank has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.70%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than TowneBank.

Summary

TowneBank beats Flushing Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, cash management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance services; medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 27, 2019, it operated 41 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

