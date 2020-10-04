Contrasting WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) & Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) and Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and Power Assets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR $25.23 billion 0.64 $1.32 billion $1.33 12.18 Power Assets $172.05 million 65.75 $909.92 million N/A N/A

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Power Assets.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and Power Assets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Power Assets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Assets has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Power Assets shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Power Assets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Power Assets pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and Power Assets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Power Assets N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR beats Power Assets on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments. The company offers heavy duty trucks, construction machinery, and passenger vehicle diesel engines; heavy-duty trucks; heavy-duty gear boxes; forklift trucks and warehouses technology services; and supply chain solutions. It also provides spark plugs, axles, chassis, air-conditioner compressors, hydraulic controlling parts, etc. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Ballard Power Systems Inc. for fuel cell electric vehicles in China's heavy duty motive market. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Weichai Group Holdings Limited.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services. The company has a generation capacity of 1,731 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 3,968 MW gas fired, and 4,607 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 112,300 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 399,100 km of power network serving 19,083,000 customers. Power Assets Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

