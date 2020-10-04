Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $6,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 330,605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,114,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,023. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

