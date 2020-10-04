Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.30 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,148,013.20. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,690.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

