Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Hits $22.56 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.36 or 0.05322975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

