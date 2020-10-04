Cosmo Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $197.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $425,003.50 and approximately $197.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.38 or 0.05338533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Token Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

