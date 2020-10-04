COVA (COVA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,535.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One COVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market cap of $531,493.87 and $91,535.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

