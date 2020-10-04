Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & U.S. Physical Therapy (OTCMKTS:USPH) Head to Head Analysis

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 6.64% 13.36% 5.55% Covalon Technologies -31.61% -64.32% -21.48%

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Covalon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $481.97 million 2.30 $40.04 million $2.82 30.55 Covalon Technologies $25.61 million 0.96 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Covalon Technologies.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Covalon Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors As of March 14, 2019, it operated 592 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. It sells wound care dressing, surgical and peri-operative, and infection management products under the Covalon brand name. The company also offers development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts services. It provides its technologies, products, and services to various health care providers, such as hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.