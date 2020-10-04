Covesting (COV) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $1,273.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.01527940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167833 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

