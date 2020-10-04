Credits (CS) Trading 53.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Credits has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $31,802.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, COSS and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, WazirX, Kucoin, LBank, Tidex, COSS, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

