Critical Comparison: Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) vs. Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballantyne Strong and Eastman Kodak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballantyne Strong $62.55 million 0.37 -$10.10 million N/A N/A Eastman Kodak $1.24 billion 0.53 $116.00 million N/A N/A

Eastman Kodak has higher revenue and earnings than Ballantyne Strong.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Ballantyne Strong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ballantyne Strong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ballantyne Strong has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Kodak has a beta of 5.82, suggesting that its share price is 482% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ballantyne Strong and Eastman Kodak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballantyne Strong 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastman Kodak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ballantyne Strong and Eastman Kodak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballantyne Strong -12.43% -27.58% -11.72% Eastman Kodak -16.28% -139.54% -5.76%

Summary

Eastman Kodak beats Ballantyne Strong on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events. It also provides digital projection equipment installations and after-sale maintenance and network support services to the entertainment industry. In addition, this segment distributes projectors, servers, audio systems, and other third-party products, including library management systems, lenses, and lamps. The company sells screen systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators; and provides technical services directly to theater owners and other entertainment-related markets, and through dealers or value added reseller networks. The Convergent segment delivers digital signage solutions and related services primarily to retail, banking, healthcare, and Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising network operators. Its Digital Signage as a Service platform provides an end-to-end solution, including hardware, software, content development and distribution, network monitoring, support, and field maintenance services. The Strong Outdoor segment provides outdoor advertising and marketing to advertising agencies and corporate accounts, primarily in New York City. It offers out-of-home advertising services on taxicabs; and sells advertising to corporate media buyers and advertising agencies for display on vinyl printed signs. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging, and electro photographic printing solutions; production press systems, consumables, and inkjet components and services; and a suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as business process outsourcing services, scan and capture solutions, records conversion services, workflow solutions, content management, and print and managed media services. The company also consumer inkjet printers, and specialty inks and dispersions; industrial film and chemicals; and motion picture films, as well as licenses Kodak brand to third parties for a range of products, including batteries, digital and instant print cameras, camera accessories, printers, and LED lighting products. In addition, it offers intellectual property licensing solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

