Critical Contrast: Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) versus Heritage Commerce (NYSE:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $152.90 million 2.69 $40.46 million $1.07 6.42 Bank of Nova Scotia $35.10 billion 1.45 $6.31 billion $5.37 7.83

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Heritage Commerce pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Commerce and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bank of Nova Scotia 1 6 4 0 2.27

Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $64.78, indicating a potential upside of 54.01%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 17.94% 7.92% 1.05% Bank of Nova Scotia 15.72% 11.11% 0.63%

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Bank of Nova Scotia on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company provides its banking products and services through 14 full service branch offices in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Benito. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It is also involved in the provision of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers and advisors; wealth management solutions, such as private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services, as well as asset management business focusing on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services, including corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives sales and trading; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 955 branches and approximately 3,644 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.