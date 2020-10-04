Critical Review: Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) versus THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and THK CO LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amadeus IT Group $6.25 billion 3.81 $1.25 billion $3.30 16.44 THK CO LTD/ADR $2.52 billion 1.32 $107.57 million $0.42 29.50

Amadeus IT Group has higher revenue and earnings than THK CO LTD/ADR. Amadeus IT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK CO LTD/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and THK CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amadeus IT Group 8.62% 13.45% 4.91% THK CO LTD/ADR 1.31% 1.92% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amadeus IT Group and THK CO LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amadeus IT Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 THK CO LTD/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Amadeus IT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of THK CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Amadeus IT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. THK CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amadeus IT Group pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. THK CO LTD/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amadeus IT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats THK CO LTD/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, road and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, actuators, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

