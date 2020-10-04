Critical Review: American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Zions Bancorporation NA (OTCMKTS:ZION)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Bank and Zions Bancorporation NA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation NA $3.25 billion 1.51 $816.00 million $4.33 6.89

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation NA has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation NA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Bank and Zions Bancorporation NA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation NA 1 14 3 1 2.21

Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus price target of $39.06, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. Given Zions Bancorporation NA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation NA is more favorable than American Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and Zions Bancorporation NA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation NA 15.70% 7.46% 0.72%

Volatility & Risk

American Bank has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation NA has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats American Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

