Critical Review: Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Methes Energies International (NASDAQ:MEIL)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Methes Energies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 21.03% 12.04% 8.02% Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methes Energies International has a beta of 6.05, meaning that its share price is 505% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Renewable Energy Group and Methes Energies International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $57.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Methes Energies International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.64 billion 0.83 $389.73 million $3.75 14.85 Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Methes Energies International.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Methes Energies International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it purchases and resells biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sells glycerin and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it trades in petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 14 biorefineries, which include 13 operating biomass-based diesel production facilities with an aggregate nameplate production capacity of 520 million gallons per year and 1 fermentation facility in North America and Europe. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

