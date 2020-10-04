Crown Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,208.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Crown has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,603.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.35 or 0.02078107 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00563830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013062 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,679,152 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

