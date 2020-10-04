CSFB Reiterates C$28.00 Price Target for Hydro One (TSE:H)

CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One (TSE:H) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
H has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.46.
Shares of H opened at C$28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
