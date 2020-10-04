CSFB Reiterates C$28.00 Price Target for Hydro One (TSE:H)

CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One (TSE:H) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.46.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H opened at C$28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.