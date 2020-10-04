Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cubic will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

