CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $6.47 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $298.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,986 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

