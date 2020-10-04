DAD Chain (DAD) Reaches One Day Volume of $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.05235407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

