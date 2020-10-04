DAO.Casino Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,297.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

