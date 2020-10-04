DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Reaches $5.73 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $307,310.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

