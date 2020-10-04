Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Receives $38.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. CSFB began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $891,000.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 1,350,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,945. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.