DaTa eXchange (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.27 or 0.05307995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.