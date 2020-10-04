Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Datamine token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $799,215.08 and $360,239.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00079220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001193 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000383 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021299 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008249 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,143,584 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

