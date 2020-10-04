David Jakeman Sells 4,270 Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider David Jakeman sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $10,589.60.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Chimerix Inc has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 859.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 799,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 3,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

