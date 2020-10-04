DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4,010.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.29. 1,125,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. DaVita has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $92.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.