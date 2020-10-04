Deutsche Bank Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $140.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Zillow Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $108.00 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 128.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

