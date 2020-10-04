Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYMRISE AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYMRISE AG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

