Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

