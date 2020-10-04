Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.85 ($22.17).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €14.51 ($17.07) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.04.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

