Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
