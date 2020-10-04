Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

