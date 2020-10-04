DEX Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $49,075.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00273728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01534492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00167636 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

