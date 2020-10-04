Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DGII has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum restated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Digi International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $454.41 million, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at $968,192.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Digi International by 282.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 52.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

