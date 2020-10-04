Digital Asset Guarantee Token (DAGT) Price Tops $0.0556

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, TOPBTC and FCoin. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00271840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.01523742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00168250 BTC.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Token Profile

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,100,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Asset Guarantee Token is www.dagt.io . Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, TOPBTC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

