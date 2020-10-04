Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $60.71 or 0.00570116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $821,787.78 and $1.19 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01529678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168165 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,535 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

