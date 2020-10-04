Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $53,771.59 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,241,148 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

